SECTIONS
Education
P Share Print

Victor Davis Hanson: 5 'radical, long-term solutions' to leftist academic corruption

'The faculty is 95% left-wing; the administration is 100%'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 11, 2020 at 6:16pm
P Share Print

(BREITBART) Historian Victor Davis Hanson proposed several measures to address left-wing political corruption across academia, offering his remarks on last Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour.

Hanson reflected on standard leftist academic characterizations of Western Civilization. He said, “Today’s student works a couple of hours a day to help pay the cost [of schooling]. They have big debt and they’re at school six or seven hours [per day], and then they have an hour or two at home. That used to be history, literature, math, science, physics. It’s not anymore. Believe me, I’m in the university. It is gender studies, peace studies, and to the degree that it is history, it is how the Europeans raped Africa or destroyed it. That’s what they’re getting.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×