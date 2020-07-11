Victor Davis Hanson: 5 'radical, long-term solutions' to leftist academic corruption

(BREITBART) Historian Victor Davis Hanson proposed several measures to address left-wing political corruption across academia, offering his remarks on last Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour.

Hanson reflected on standard leftist academic characterizations of Western Civilization. He said, “Today’s student works a couple of hours a day to help pay the cost [of schooling]. They have big debt and they’re at school six or seven hours [per day], and then they have an hour or two at home. That used to be history, literature, math, science, physics. It’s not anymore. Believe me, I’m in the university. It is gender studies, peace studies, and to the degree that it is history, it is how the Europeans raped Africa or destroyed it. That’s what they’re getting.”

