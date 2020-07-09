VIDEO: Young Americans willing to give up 1st Amendment rights to avoid offending

(CAMPUS REFORM) -- As the cancel culture trend continues to hit college campuses, Campus Reform has reported on a number of cases where colleges and universities have sanctioned professors, and in one case even expelled a student, for posts he made on social media.

Campus Reform Digital Reporter Eduardo Neret recently asked students and young Americans about their thoughts on schools monitoring the social media of students and faculty. He also asked whether they would be willing to sacrifice some of their free speech rights to make sure others on campus feel comfortable.

Most students and young Americans said they were fine with colleges and universities monitoring social media accounts. Some even said they would willingly turn their accounts over for inspection.

Read the full story ›