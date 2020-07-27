SECTIONS
Education Money U.S.
P Share Print

Want to impress your boss? Put your phone away during meetings

'We assume that you're not working when we see you're using it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2020 at 11:17am
P Share Print

(STUDY FINDS) -- LAWRENCE, Kan. — Smartphones are everywhere these days. For some, even doing a full day’s workload from a handheld device is certainly possible. Although tech-savvy employees may think they’re making a good impression, a new study says their co-workers may not be as impressed. Researchers from the University of Kansas say the best thing an employee can do during a company meeting is keep their cellphone out of sight until it’s over.

The study says workers who look at their phones during a meeting create a perception as less competent and effective. That’s still the case even if they’re doing work on that device.

In the study, published in the journal Mobile Media & Communication, nearly 250 participants watched several videos of people using either a paper notebook, laptop, or cellphone during a business meeting. Researchers say cellphone users in particular were seen as snubbing their co-workers and received poor grades for competence from the viewers.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×