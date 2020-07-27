Want to impress your boss? Put your phone away during meetings

(STUDY FINDS) -- LAWRENCE, Kan. — Smartphones are everywhere these days. For some, even doing a full day’s workload from a handheld device is certainly possible. Although tech-savvy employees may think they’re making a good impression, a new study says their co-workers may not be as impressed. Researchers from the University of Kansas say the best thing an employee can do during a company meeting is keep their cellphone out of sight until it’s over.

The study says workers who look at their phones during a meeting create a perception as less competent and effective. That’s still the case even if they’re doing work on that device.

In the study, published in the journal Mobile Media & Communication, nearly 250 participants watched several videos of people using either a paper notebook, laptop, or cellphone during a business meeting. Researchers say cellphone users in particular were seen as snubbing their co-workers and received poor grades for competence from the viewers.

