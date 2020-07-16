Watch Black Lives Matter 'start a riot' at restaurant

It was just an evening out at a restaurant, where people of all backgrounds and many races were enjoying dinner.

Then came Black Lives Matter protesters.

"It took only minutes before the scene devolved into a riot that caused damage to the restaurant and chased away its customers," reported BizPacReview.

Videos by Damani Felder, the founder of YouTube's "The Right Brothers," showed the mayhem.

TRENDING: Doctors association: Here's how to stop COVID surge

Human Events journalist Ian Miles Cheong commented. "This is what Cultural Marxism looks like."

The videos (Be forewarned about offensive language):

Black Lives Matter started a riot at an otherwise peaceful restaurant in Dallas by attacking customers and staff. This is what Cultural Marxism looks like. pic.twitter.com/kmqHgwJo1c — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2020

Is Black Lives Matter actually a domestic-terror organization? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (510 Votes) 1% (4 Votes)

Black Lives Matter started a riot in this Dallas establishment with the sole purpose of creating chaos and anarchy. They wrecked the entire restaurant. pic.twitter.com/URV0eIYVPK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2020

And the comments from Felder:

Tonight, at a restaurant in Downtown Dallas, BLM protesters (most of whom were white) came and disrupted an otherwise peaceful evening and escalated it to violence. I've seen it now with my own eyes. These people are animals. BLM is cancer.https://t.co/dQ6qjDjJFh — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) July 12, 2020

After being caught in the middle of last night's chaos brought about by idiotic Black Lives Matter "protesters" here in Dallas, TX, I've never been more firm in my resolve to utterly destroy the BLM movement. — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) July 13, 2020

After being caught in the middle of last night's chaos brought about by idiotic Black Lives Matter "protesters" here in Dallas, TX, I've never been more firm in my resolve to utterly destroy the BLM movement. — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) July 13, 2020

The report said a group of mostly white Black Lives Matter protesters holding signs "descended" on the restaurant Sunday evening chanting slogans "and disrupting patrons of the eatery who were sitting at outside tables."

The protesters made it impossible for customers to eat, shouting profanities only feet away from children.

Felder narrated his video: "Here it is, see? They create the unrest and then they get upset when someone actually speaks up for themselves."

It didn't take long for Dallas police to arrive, and the mob then threw objects.

Felder's play-by-play included: "They did not come out here to be heard, they come out to create a scene. You've got to realize what this really is and call it out for what it really is. Out here at this restaurant tonight, we had plenty of white people, plenty of black people all out here having a good time. And they came out here to create this scene, and now they're acting like they're the oppressed people."

Eventually, there was tear gas and windows were broken.

"All they care about right now is creating this manufactured outrage, this chaos," Felder said. "Their rationale is, 'if we are upset, no one else can enjoy any peace whatsoever.'"