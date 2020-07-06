SECTIONS
Faith Politics U.S.WND
Print

Watch Black Lives Matter invade Christian church

Parishioners under fire as rioters' scream: 'This is what democracy looks like!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2020 at 7:24pm
Print

"Black Lives Matter" Painted on street leading to the White House

Black Lives Matter rioters have burned stores, destroyed vehicles, toppled statues and occupied police stations.

Now they've targeted Grace Baptist Church in Troy, New York, after the church held a giveaway of an AR-15 rifle.

The rioters were outside the building shouting, "This is what democracy looks like!"

TRENDING: Outrage! Environmental Court seizes people's homes based on 'hearsay'

They also confronted those entering the church building:

And they even were inside the service, littering the air with profanity.

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Media ignore facts to claim a Trump gotcha
Facebook boycott reveals triad shaping public square
Chinese company updates records: Hunter Biden removed from board
Watch Black Lives Matter invade Christian church
'Imagine' a vain thing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×