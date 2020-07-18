Watch Candace Owens, Larry Elder discuss truth about race in America

Candace Owens, 31, is a rising conservative star, known for incisively and fearlessly making a case for blacks to leave the Democratic Party, which has turned into a movement she calls "Blexit."

A former communications director for the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA, she hosts "The Candace Owens Show."

Veteran talk-radio host and author Larry Elder – who recently released the highly acclaimed documentary "Uncle Tom: An Oral History of the American Black Conservative" – was a guest on her show, covering a wide range of topics relevant to the current turmoil over race.

Owens told Elder she owes much of her thinking to him, recalling a particular interview in which he presented evidence refuting the claim of "system racism" and documenting the root problem of "father absence."

"If you look at it objectively," she said, "liberalism is almost like a mass brainwashing."

Owens said she hears people on the left "parroting talking points, but when you get to the substance of it, there is no substance."

The one-hour interview took place one year ago, but a video less than 12 minutes long that was posted Wednesday on YouTube captures the salient points.

