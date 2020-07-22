SECTIONS
'Will they stop at burning an empty church?': Anti-Christian attacks rise in Europe

Congregations can represent 'patriarchy,' 'authority,' 'tradition,' 'homophobia,' 'the Christian West'

Published July 22, 2020
(CATHOLIC TELEGRAPH) -- The fire that ripped through the Gothic Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul in Nantes July 18 was reported around the world. But suspected arson attacks on French churches usually do not make international headlines.

Since 2010, the Paris-based L’Observatoire de la Christianophobie (Observatory of Christianophobia) has chronicled anti-Christian incidents in France and around the world.

It has recorded these events month by month on interactive maps since 2017, placing them in six categories: arson, murder/assault, vandalism, theft, bombing, and abduction.

Read the full story ›

