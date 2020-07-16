Woman survives after being swept through storm drain for nearly a mile

(MSN.COM) – A 24-year-old woman is grateful to be alive after she was swept for almost a mile through an underground storm drain during a flash flood.

Nathalia Bruno was delivering food for DoorDash in Passaic, New Jersey during a powerful storm on July 6 when her car began filling up with water and started to float toward a large viaduct opening, according to Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost.

Trentacost told the North Jersey Herald that Bruno was able to get out of her vehicle, but the current was traveling at 30 miles per hour and quickly pulled the driver and her car into a a brook that ran beneath the city.

Bruno traveled for almost a mile through the drainage system before she was "shot out" into the Passaic River, Rutherford Police Chief John Russo told the outlet. He said Bruno managed to swim to the other side of the river and climb into a backyard, where a homeowner called for an ambulance.

