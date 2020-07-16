Women face battery charges after attacking airline employees

(CBS MIAMI) – Three women are facing battery charges after authorities say they attacked Spirit Airlines employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday evening.

Part of the incident was captured on cellphone video and was sparked after a flight delay.

The arrest report says BSO deputies arrived at the Spirit Airlines gate where a disturbance was taking place.

Broward Sheriff Office deputies say Danaysha Akia Cuthbert Dixon, 22, Kaira Candida Ferguson, 21, and Tymaya Monique Wright, 20, all from Philadelphia, "intentionally struck Spirit Airlines employees with phones, shoes, full water bottles, and metal signs."

An airports spokesperson released the following statement on the incident: "The safety and security of the traveling public and airport employees is part of our core mission. The behavior of the individuals as seen in the video during Tuesday's incident is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our facility. We applaud the prompt response by our airline partner and the Broward Sheriff's Office."

