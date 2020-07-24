Yes, whites can also be victims of racism

The current mood in the nation is that only minorities can be the victims of racism. This is not only false, but the recent rioting, looting, burning of private and federal property, maiming and killing have been primarily targeted against people of the Caucasian race. Just see what happened in Beverly Hills, California, a week or so ago, when radicals occupied neighborhoods, proudly wearing T-shirts threatening to "Eat the Rich" – who, it comes as no surprise, in Hollywood are mostly white. In fact, some black radicals and their white radical leftist allies have even claimed that whites are inherently racist, that is, born with a "racist gene." Thus, any attacks on whites are fully justified, and this payback is simply normal in the world of the extreme left.

But wait – in school, at least when there was an educational system that attempted to be somewhat honest, I was taught that under our Declaration of Independence, Constitution and its Bill of Rights, much more the law of God, that all people are created equal with certain unalienable rights. Unfortunately, this pretext for the creation of our republic no longer is accepted by many in our ruptured society. This is particularly true for white cops, who are being shot at and killed with the justification that "whitey" has it coming to him or her for the centuries of discrimination against people of color. In practice, the dogma of that vile white- Jew- and Christian-hater, Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam, has now become mainstream among the radical left.

What makes matters even much worse is that the majority of white Americans have little courage to defend themselves, including the major corporate interests in this nation, and have thus simply receded into a defensive crouch, begging to be left alone. As an offering to the leftist radical gods, mostly white corporate boards and others in positions of authority have simply thrown in the proverbial towel. Just look at Disney, which offered a first look entertainment contract to film a documentary about the anti-white and anti-Semitic racist clown Colin Kaepernick, the third-rate former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers who had to come up with some way to make himself partially relevant by taking a knee, after he was relegated by the coaching staff to sitting on the sidelines.

And then there is the NBA, which has decided to paint the motto of the black separatist and racist group Black Lives Matter on all of its basketball courts. The NBA is also allowing its players to inscribe frequently anti-white script on their jerseys. The NFL, following suit, on its opening weekend will now play two so-called national anthems at games, one for blacks and one for the rest of the fans. FedEx, not be undone, extorted the Washington Redskins to change its name.

Perhaps the answer to all of this ridiculous but dangerous folly is to hunt down the cosmetic dermatologist of Michael Jackson, who bleached the famous singer to make him look white. As for us, perhaps we can ask the good doctor to make our skin color anything but white, simply as a form of protection. Enough said – the nation is now living in real color, pun intended, in a theatre of the absurd, existentialist-style. In today's world, little makes any rational sense. The nation is totally out of control, as the so-called silent majority hides in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, watching and being brainwashed by dishonest cable news, and stays characteristically silent.

Even President Donald J. Trump has largely taken an exit stage left and initially fled from the scene of the crimes. Only after weeks of rioting has he now lifted his presidential hand and sent federal agents to major U.S. cities to quell not just attacks on whites, but also attacks by blacks against blacks. Perhaps it is news to The Donald, but the nation already had large numbers of federal agents in all major cities, so it is hard to understand exactly what our 45th president is selling to his thus-far loyal base.

And what this loyal base demands – and I include myself in the category despite my constructive criticism of the president – is action, real action, amigo! Now is not the time for smoke and mirrors, Mr. Trump, designed to make Democrats look bad so you have a fighting chance of winning the presidential election this November. Talk is cheap, and real actions speak louder than words. It is more than time to make mass arrests and throw the looters, thieves, killers and criminals in prison, where they will have plenty of time to read the manifestos of Karl Marx, Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez and last but hardly least Mao Zedong, not to mention the neo-Nazi Farrakhan, his b--ch Al Sharpton and to a somewhat lesser extent their enablers former President Barack and first lady Michelle Obama.

I for one will not sit around and see Rome, that is, our beloved nation, burn as the barbarians continue to destroy the republic and threaten the lives of our loved ones. And, without our police, who now have been relegated to the sidelines and are being persecuted primarily for being white, We the People are defenseless.

And, so it is that your Freedom Watch, its Justice League and I filed suit this week for Philly cops who have been fired as a result mostly of discrimination against white officers by the mayor, Jim Kenney, the Soros-financed district attorney, Larry Krasner, and the prior and current police commissioners, Richard Ross and Danielle Outlaw. Not coincidentally, the black female Outlaw, before coming to Philly to work her charms, had been in charge of the neutered police department in Portland, Oregon, the epicenter of leftist anti-white hatred, after Ross had been fired for sexual harassment. Danielle's family name must also have been a big draw for the political hack and racially exploitive leftist mayor Kenney, who hired her.

For more about our lawsuit, which seeks to accomplish what the Trump Justice Department will not do – that is, take real assertive action to level the racial playing field for cops generally – go to www.freedomwatchusa.org and read our complaint. And, read the WND story about the lawsuit.