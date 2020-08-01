Young black Irish-dance performer gets last laugh on woke trolls

(DAILY MAIL) A black woman who became famous for Irish dancing on TikTok says that trolls have accused her of cultural appropriation.

Morgan Bullock, a 20-year-old from Richmond, Virginia, has been performing Irish dance routines for the past 10 years, including in venues around the world.

Earlier this year Bullock began showing off her skills on TikTok, and in May she posted a video dancing to the hit song Savage by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé that racked up thousands of views in a matter of hours.

Read the full story ›