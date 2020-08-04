More than 150 law-school deans want mandated bias training for students

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Numerous law school deans recently wrote to the American Bar Association urging the organization to require bias training for all of its law schools.

Over 150 law school deans sent a letter on July 30 to the ABA Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, which oversees the licensing and education of attorneys, urging it to expand the required minimum educational requirements.

They argue that it is essential that attorneys understand racial and cultural issues.

