SECTIONS
Education Health
P Share Print

1st state orders all students to receive flu vaccine by end of year

Massachusetts sets requirement for entering school in January

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 22, 2020 at 12:37pm
P Share Print

(TOWN HALL) Massachusetts officials announced on Wednesday that all students in the state are now required to get the flu vaccine before Dec. 31 in order to enter school in January of next year. The new mandate makes Massachusetts the first state to require students to receive the flu vaccine to enroll in schools.

"The new vaccine requirement is an important step to reduce flu-related illness and the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic," a press release from the state's Department of Public Health said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×