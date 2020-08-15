SECTIONS
2020 San Francisco exodus is real, and historic, report shows

Housing inventory has risen a whopping 96% year-on-year, as empty homes in the city flood the market like nowhere else in America

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 15, 2020 at 3:16pm
(SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE) A new report confirms what many have been talking about for weeks: There is an exodus out of San Francisco, and the numbers are staggering.

Online real estate company Zillow released new statistics shining a stark light on the issue this week. Their "2020 Urban-Suburban Market Report" reveals that inventory has risen a whopping 96% year-on-year, as empty homes in the city flood the market like nowhere else in America.

The reason for this change is likely a combination of a few unprecedented factors that have collided this summer, resulting in a historic shift in the city.

Read the full story ›

