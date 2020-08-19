Facebook, Twitter scrubbed posts of hundreds of conservative users

Joe Biden has received preferential treatment from the social media giants, according to an analysis released Tuesday that found Facebook and Twitter scrubbed the posts of more than 260 conservative users.

The Media Research Center's latest TechWatch Report said the organization has collected and independently verified incidents of censorship since March 2020. It found 129 of the incidents on Facebook and 131 on Twitter.

Donald Trump Jr. told MRC he plans to ensure Republicans don't allow the "seemingly coordinated campaign" against his father to continue.

"Since my father won the 2016 election, Big Tech has been engaging in a seemingly coordinated campaign to stifle and suppress right of center voices," he said.

“Though they will of course claim otherwise, the obvious goals of these left-wing tech companies is both to make my father a one-term president and to ensure Democrat control of Congress moving forward."

Trump Jr. told MRC that Democrats are "willing to engage in blatant election interference to make those dreams a reality."

Facebook, Twitter and other tech companies, he said, "hold immense power in our Republic" and Republicans must take action.

"It's long past due for elected Republicans to finally take seriously the threats that these near-monopolies pose to our inalienable rights and hold them accountable legislatively for their abuses," he said.

MRC analysts Corinne Weaver and Heather Moon wrote that posting "an innocent meme showing light coming from Biden's eyes meant an immediate suspension on Twitter for anywhere between 12 hours and two months."

On Facebook, users who posted photos of Biden hugging, sniffing or kissing children and called his behavior "creepy" also had their posts removed.

Behavioral researcher Robert Epstein, whose studies of tech bias indicated Google shifted as many as 3 million votes to Hillary Clinton in 2016, told Weaver and Moon the censorship is "election interference" that "could be considered a valuable, undeclared, in-kind contribution to a political campaign, which is unlawful."

Posts deleted by Facebook include "a stammering Biden accidentally endorsing Trump."

Twitter has censored memes that highlight Biden's cognitive struggles.

"Facebook and Twitter openly deny working with Biden. Yet the platforms appear to cover for him," the MRC researchers said. "Actions speak louder than words. Both social media platforms are using their algorithms to muffle negative statements or jokes about Biden."