Actor: Hollywood joining Dems in 'destroying America with evil propaganda'

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight warned Americans on Friday morning not to be "fooled" by the Hollywood liberal elite who are using their public platform to join Democrats in "destroying this country with evil propaganda and ignorance."

"We as a nation must stop this now and must fight for our life now, and November's election is our chance to save the United States of America," he said in a brief video posted on YouTube.

Voight, 81, contended President Trump "is the only one who can save America."

"Don't be fooled by these singers and actors of Hollywood," he said. "They are polluted with disgrace and have no idea what truly to believe in. I know. I once was on the left until I was taught different, to see the truth.

"So hear me now. Our nation will crumble if you don't wake up."

He urged Americans to "vote for God's truths, the truths that our forefathers fought for."

"Let us crumble this army of left-wing lies and wipe them out and let us save the United States of America," he said.

Voight's credits include "Midnight Cowboy," "Deliverance," "Enemy of the State" and "24."

He won an Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of a paraplegic Vietnam veteran in the 1978 movie "Coming Home."

See Jon Voight's video: