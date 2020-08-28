SECTIONS
Sen. Rand Paul: 'Mob would have killed us' if not for police

Attackers ironically shouted 'say her name' to author of 'Breonna Taylor law'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published August 28, 2020 at 12:43pm
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., attacked by a mob outside the White House after President Trump's Republican National Convention speech Aug. 27, 2020 (@bgonthescene)

If not for the police, Sen. Rand Paul says he and his wife might have been killed last night in an attack by a violent mob of as many as 120 on a Washington, D.C., street as they left the White House after President Trump's nomination speech.

"I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground," he said in an interview Friday morning with "Fox & Friends."

"We might not have been killed," he said, "but might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless."

The Kentucky senator said the incident was "horrific," with a growing mob "shouting threats to us, to kill us, to hurt us, but also threats ... shouting 'say her name,' Breonna Taylor."

It was impossible to reason with them he said, because he happens to be the author of the law to end no-knock raids that bears the name of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old African American who was fatally shot by police in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

"The irony is lost on these idiots that they're trying to kill the person who's actually trying to get rid of no-knock raids," he said.

Paul said he's authored 22 criminal justice reforms with President Trump and former President Obama.

Yet the demonstrators were still yelling: "We're not going to let you go alive unless you'll say you're for criminal justice reform."

The attack on Paul and his wife was among many incidents captured on video of vicious verbal and sometimes physical attacks on attendees of the event Thursday night on the South Lawn of the White House.

'If he's down, the mob's loose on us'

Paul said the mob pushed a police officer backwards to get to him. The senator said he caught the back of the officer's flak jacket to stabilize him "to make sure he's OK because he's our defense."

"If he's down, the mob's loose on us," the senator said.

See video of the assault on Sen. Rand Paul:

See police escorting Sen. Rand Paul to his hotel:

See Sen. Rand Paul's interview with "Fox & Friends":

Paul said he believes the people involved in the attack were paid to come there and wreak havoc. He wants the FBI to investigate "interstate criminal traffic being paid for across state lines," because people have already been killed in other cities.

"This is disturbing because, really, if you're inciting a riot that's a crime, but if you're paying someone to incite a riot that person needs to go to jail as well," he told "Fox & Friends."

"They were inciting a riot and they would have killed us had the police not been there," he said.

Paul said the mob represents "the new Democrat party," the voters of the ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"If we don't resist this, the United States is going to become Portland. We're going to become Chicago," he said.

"All of these failed cities Democrats have run, the president said in his speech," Paul said. "If we allow them to take over the White House, we are going to become Portland, the country will be on fire, we have to have law and order and we have to support the police. I can't say that strong enough."

Paul wasn't the only target Thursday night

There were many other attacks on attendees of the White House event that were captured on video.

Couple wearing Trump T-shirts attacked on their way to the fireworks display:

Couple viciously harassed on the way to their car:

RNC attendees spit on as they entered their hotel:

The wife of political commentator Dan Bongino insulted by BLM activists:

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







