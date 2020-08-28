SECTIONS
U.S. WorldLAW OF THE LAND
P Share Print

Appeals court rules due process rights don't apply to Gitmo detainees

'May not be invoked by aliens without property or presence in the sovereign territory of the United States'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2020 at 4:11pm
P Share Print

(THE HILL) A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that foreign detainees at Guantanamo Bay do not have the right to make due process claims in court.

The decision from the three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Due Process Clause of the Constitution does not apply to those held at the military base.

Judge Neomi Rao, who was appointed to the court by President Trump, wrote in the decision that "the Due Process Clause may not be invoked by aliens without property or presence in the sovereign territory of the United States."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×