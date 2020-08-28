Appeals court rules due process rights don't apply to Gitmo detainees

(THE HILL) A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that foreign detainees at Guantanamo Bay do not have the right to make due process claims in court.

The decision from the three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Due Process Clause of the Constitution does not apply to those held at the military base.

Judge Neomi Rao, who was appointed to the court by President Trump, wrote in the decision that "the Due Process Clause may not be invoked by aliens without property or presence in the sovereign territory of the United States."

