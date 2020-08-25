Archaeology project to unearth site of church founded by free and enslaved blacks

(WILLIAM & MARY NEWS) -- The site of one of America’s oldest churches founded entirely by free and enslaved Blacks may soon be unearthed. Archaeologists, under the guidance of First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, will begin excavating this nationally significant site in early September to find the earliest structure within the city limits where the congregation met.

Students and scholars from William & Mary will assist Colonial Williamsburg archaeologists as they dig in the ground and through church and foundation records to explore the church’s history.

As they do, they will also explore the complex relationship between the two institutions to gain a better understanding of their shared history. The university is offering two foundation-funded fellowships for graduate students enrolled in its anthropology program, as well as opportunities for undergraduates enrolled in the National Institute of American History and Democracy program.

