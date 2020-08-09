Astonishing: Scholars argue 2+2 can sometimes equal 5

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Some professors and activists argue 2+2 can sometimes equal 5, a controversial claim recently brought to light in a series of tweets that has sparked a robust debate among education watchdogs and others.

The Twitter account Wokal Distance on Aug. 3 highlighted several screenshots amassed on the subject, noting: “This is a screenshot of people saying 2+2=5 … Among them are teachers, educators, and professors who plan on teaching this stuff to your children. So let’s talk about what’s going on here, why they’re doing this, and how we can stop it.”

In a message to The College Fix, the person running the Wokal Distance account declined to provide their identity or weigh in further on their thread, saying they would like their Twitter feed and profile to speak for itself.

