Attack on Trump's COVID-19 response backfires on Dem governors

The attack on President Trump's COVID-19 response by Joe Biden's campaign is facing a harsh reality: one-third of the virus-related deaths in the United States have occurred in three states controlled by Democrats, pointed out Just the News.

The Democratic presidential candidate claimed last week at his party's convention that Trump's response has been the world's worst.

"Judge this president on the facts. Five million Americans infected with COVID-19," Biden said. "More than 170,000 Americans have died. By far the worst performance of any nation on Earth."

JTN noted, however, that while the U.S. has recorded the highest total number of COVID-19 deaths in the world, it's No. 10 when adjusted for population. The United Kingdom and Spain are among the nations with more deaths per capita.

And it's the Democratic-run states of New York, New Jersey and California that comprise 33% of the deaths, just under 61,000, according to the data-gathering website Worldometers.

All three states have Democratic governors and statehouses.

New York's Andrew Cuomo told the convention Trump "tried to deny the virus, then tried to ignore it, and then tried to politicize it."

But Cuomo has been widely criticized for his March 25 order to send recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals into nursing homes in an effort to free up hospital bed space. The state's official death toll in nursing homes is more than 6,000, but critics believe it's much higher.