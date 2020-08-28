SECTIONS
Diocese to teach kids LGBT studies, gender fluidity, atheism in new religion class

Critics are calling new curriculum a 'Trojan horse to smuggle in a leftist political agenda'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2020 at 11:23am
(LIFESITE NEWS) A Catholic diocese in Australia has adopted a new religion curriculum “based on contemporary research” which introduces young students to LGBT studies, gender fluidity, identity politics, and atheism in order to make religion more relevant to students’ lives.

Year 7 and 8 students in the Diocese of Parramatta, Australia, will reportedly be asked “to recognise sexuality as an exploration in forming personal identity” and will discuss “Is sexuality optional?” “Does the Church’s teaching on sexuality have any value or relevance to modern life?” “How does social media construct sexual identity?”

Read the full story ›

