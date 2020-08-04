'Ballot harvesting': Ex-attorney general warns new vote plan is 'ripe for fraud'

A newly adopted law in Nevada that was rushed through in a nighttime vote by Democrats pushes the risk of vote fraud into the stratosphere, contends the state's former attorney general.

"You've chronicled it. I've chronicled it. There is clearly voter fraud all over the country and this is a huge deal," former AG Adam Laxalt said in an interview Monday night with Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

Laxalt noted that ballot harvesting, which allows party operatives to collect ballots and turn them in, was illegal in Nevada until the bill passed.

"And your listeners have heard of granny harvesting. Imagine paid Democrat operatives or Republicans being able to go into senior living homes, take advantage of our elders and in this legislation they can even sign it for them. So this thing is absolutely ripe for fraud."

The interview:

Nevada Gov. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signed into law a bill dispatching mail-in ballots to every registered voter in the state.

President Trump, who frequently warns that mail-in voting poses the risk of fraud, threatened to sue over the Nevada measure.

He points to New York's primary, which is still disputed six weeks after the election. One issue is that the Post Office didn't postmark some ballots, meaning election officials can't determine whether or not they were submitted before the deadline.

Sisolak said he wants to "do all we can to allow Nevadans to safely cast a ballot in the upcoming November election."

The president said in a tweet Monday: "You'll have somebody like the governor of Nevada come out with this massive plan, out of nowhere, to take millions of ballots and send them all over the place. You'll never know who won that state. It'll get messed up just like New York and just like Paterson, N.J., and just like many other places."

Gov. Sisolak and the NV Dems called a special session with no public present and inside 24 hours are ramming through mail-in balloting and ballot harvesting. They are massively altering our election 97 days out entirely without the SecState. They are working to steal our election — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) August 1, 2020

At The Gateway Pundit blog noted the new Nevada law "allows people not related to or friends with elderly voters to fill out their ballots and turn them in to be counted."