Barr: U.S. facing new form of 'urban guerrilla warfare' driven by left's 'lust for power'

(FOX NEWS) -- The United States is grappling with a new form of "urban guerrilla warfare" driven by the left's "lust for power," Attorney General William Barr told "Life, Liberty & Levin" on Sunday.

Discussing the ongoing Black Lives Matter riots rippling through several U.S. cities, Barr told host Mark Levin that the organization -- which has been characterized by the media as a fed-up activist group -- is comprised of "Bolsheviks" with a focus on on "some form of socialism, communism."

"They are a revolutionary group that is interested in some form of socialism, communism. They're essentially Bolsheviks. Their tactics are fascistic," he said.

FREE SPECIAL INVESTIGATIVE REPORT ON ANTIFA! What exactly is ANTIFA and what are its real goals? Why does it viciously attack America at every opportunity, prompting President Trump to label it a "domestic terror group"? WND is offering an original, in-depth investigative report on ANTIFA – absolutely FREE! Sign-up here for your copy of this powerful 22,000-word e-book exposing ANTIFA, which will be delivered to you immediately!

Read the full story ›