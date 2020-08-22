SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
P Share Print

Biden faces new plagiarism accusation

Viewers claim lines from DNC acceptance speech sound suspiciously similar to those written by late Canadian politician

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 22, 2020 at 7:19pm
P Share Print

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Joe Biden is facing accusations he plagiarized a section of the acceptance speech he gave at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.

While the 77-year-old was widely praised for the 25-minute address, several Canadians claimed that some of his lines sounded suspiciously similar to those penned by politician, Jack Layton.

Layton served as the leader of the left-wing New Democratic Party from 2003 until his death in 2011. Prior to his passing, at the age of 61, Layton penned a letter, which read in part: 'Love is better than anger. Hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair.'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×