Biden loses track of message about coronavirus

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday got tangled in yet another verbal stumble as he tried to criticize President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Covid has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year, look, here’s, the lives, it’s just, when you think about it. More lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years," he said in the televised address from Pittsburgh.

See Biden's comment:

TRENDING: CDC now says 94% of COVID deaths had an underlying condition, only 6% were COVID alone

"It wouldn't have been a Biden event without a notable and quotable gaffe, and he provided one for us," commented Matt Palumbo at the Bongino Report.