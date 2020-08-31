SECTIONS
Biden loses track of message about coronavirus

'Look, here's, the lives, it's just, when you think about it'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published August 31, 2020 at 7:24pm
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday got tangled in yet another verbal stumble as he tried to criticize President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Covid has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year, look, here’s, the lives, it’s just, when you think about it. More lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years," he said in the televised address from Pittsburgh.

See Biden's comment:

"It wouldn't have been a Biden event without a notable and quotable gaffe, and he provided one for us," commented Matt Palumbo at the Bongino Report.

