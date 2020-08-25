In your face: BLM activists force diners to raise fists in solidarity

A group of Black Lives Matter activists were caught on video in three separate instances harassing diners at Washington, D.C., restaurants on Monday who refused their demand to raise a fist in solidarity.

A lone woman, in one video, is seen surrounded by white activists raising their fists and shouting: "White silence is violence! White silence is violence!"

Later, they chant, "No justice, no peace!"

In the other video, a couple is berated because they refuse to raise a fist as others have done around them.

1) In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting “White silence is violence!” and demanding White diners show their solidarity. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/fJbPM76vb0 — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

BLM scumbags demand that diners at restaurant raise their fists for black power. Brave young couple retains dignity, refuses. Be that couple. Don’t be the embarrassing mustachioed coward to the right who has forfeited his dignity for all time. pic.twitter.com/9wmyAm7yJl — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 25, 2020

In a third video, a young boy is seen raising his fist as adults affirm him with "good job"! He responds to the atta boy with a thumbs up.

Twitter user Geoffrey Miller was among many who recalled a similar scene:

It takes courage, whichever era you're living in. pic.twitter.com/hMuNkQoz2G — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 25, 2020

In June, a similar protest took place at the Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar restaurant in the nation's capital.

A male protester, Breitbart News reported, read a script from a mobile phone as fellow protesters repeated his remarks.

"We are here tonight while you are dining because black people are dying at the hands of the police," he said, according to a slightly edited transcript. "So, while you are dining, we are sorry for your inconvenience, but black people are dying today. While you are dining, we're going to read you some facts about the murder of black people. We are here tonight because black lives matter. We are here tonight because black trans lives matter."

Several restaurant patrons raised their hands when asked to do so by the activists.

The group shouted: "If you believe that black lives matter, if you believe that black trans lives matter, we ask you to raise your hand up in the air in solidarity with all black and brown murdered by the police. We demand you to abolish the police."

Late last Thursday night, Black Lives Matter activists paraded through residential streets in Portland, Oregon, to wake up residents. A similar protest took place in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, the site of the former CHOP autonomous zone.

In Portland, in video captured by journalist Andy Ngo, they shouted "Wake up, mother f***er wake up!"