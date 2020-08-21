Booker torches Trump at convention: 'He has failed us'

(THE HILL) – Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) knocked President Trump on Thursday night, saying that he had "failed" the country, and urged Americans to come "together."

"Working people are under attack, the wealth gap grows, our middle class shrinks and poverty persists. Last week, Donald Trump said 'our economy is doing good,' while 40 million Americans are at risk of losing their homes," Booker said during the virtual Democratic National Convention.

"He has failed us," Booker added.

The U.S. economy has been hammered by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, which forced businesses to scale back or close altogether, and sparked a wave of layoffs that have had a ripple effect across the country.

