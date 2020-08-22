SECTIONS
Bosses demand right to fire workers who refuse coronavirus vaccine

'If you don't sack them, you don't have a business, especially if you're in a high contact area where you've got a lot of customers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 22, 2020 at 3:50pm
(DAILY STAR) Bosses are demanding the right to sack workers who refuse the coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.

Small businesses are rallying together to push for the right to fire those who refuse the vaccine as it will not be made compulsory.

In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the signing of an agreement with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Australia to secure the promising Oxford University vaccine candidate, reports Daily Mail.

