Bundy wins: Time to prosecute the prosecutors!

The long ordeal for Cliven Bundy his sons, Ryan, Ammon, Mel and Dave, and the peaceful protesters who came to their defense during the successful standoff of government thugs in 2014 at the Bundy ranch in Bunkerville, Nevada, is over only in so far as the appeal by the Trump Justice Department (DOJ) of the eventual dismissal of their indictment is concerned. Yesterday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit affirmed the dismissal of the case by Obama-appointed federal Judge Gloria Navarro, who, despite her animus toward the Bundys and me, was forced to jettison it after it was revealed during trial that DOJ prosecutors had engaged in prosecutorial abuse that rose to the level of crimes.

As chronicled at www.clivenbundydefensefund.org, Cliven and his sons had been indicted years earlier after their successful standoff, by an Obama DOJ that was obviously carrying out the orders of then-President Barack Hussein Obama and his evil white twin, then-Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada. Reid reportedly had designs to sell the land to Communist Chinese environmental interests, with likely kickbacks.

To implement the scheme, Reid had Obama appoint the senator's former chief of staff, Neil Kornze, to head the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which ironically has the same acronym as the violent Black Lives Matter. Once in charge, Kornze, along with a corrupted FBI and its hired mercenaries, waged a vicious assault on the Bundy family – threatening the Bundys' lives, assaulting family members, killing their cattle and committing a host of other felonies. The raid was replete with sharpshooters surrounding the Bundy homestead, with the phony purpose of seizing the Bundys' cattle. In reality, the armed assault was meant to drive the Bundys from the land they had ranched for over 150 years, when Cliven's grandfather began the family legacy on over 400,000 acres of magnificent terrain in and around Lake Mead.

This federal government operation was a sting, set up and coordinated against official DOJ policy and norms, by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada, with its principal office in Sin City. At the time, the U.S. Attorney was Daniel Bogden and his assistant U.S. Attorneys were Steven Myhre, Daniel Schiess and Nadia Ahmed. Before the raid began, these corrupt DOJ lawyers actually went out to the Bundy Ranch to plan and then implement this illegal entrapment, by which it would be falsely claimed that the Bundys and the other peaceful protesters threatened BLM and FBI agents at gunpoint. This was the principal underlying basis for the criminal charges that ultimately would be brought.

If this were not enough, during the ensuing criminal trial, it was revealed by a BLM whistleblower, Larry Wooten, that some BLM agents even had a kill list on the heads of the Bundys, largely as a result of them hating persons of the Mormon faith. Wooten, who had initially been a supervisory agent over the operation, is a Mormon and was outraged – provoking him to come forward at great risk. When Wooten did, he was told to keep his mouth shut by the DOJ's Myhre and then retaliated against.

After Navarro was compelled to dismiss the indictment, having previously denied Cliven Bundy his Sixth Amendment rights of counsel and to a speedy trial, as well as having committed many other unconstitutional acts by sending my client to solitary confinement without bail (Cliven, his sons and the peaceful protesters were wrongfully imprisoned for nearly two years), I filed complaints with the DOJ's Office of Professional Responsibility and its inspector general to seek disciplinary action against Bogden, Myhre, Schiess and Ahmed. When no action appeared typically to be at hand by the Trump DOJ, I filed suit to force a bona fide investigation. The complaint landed before an Obama-appointed federal judge in the highly politicized U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the aptly named Rudolph Cantreras. He wasted no time in dismissing the case, and I quickly appealed to an equally politicized court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Once on appeal, the Trump DOJ, headed then by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, told the Court to affirm the dismissal of Judge Cantreras because it was claimed that the OPR and IG were indeed now conducting a real investigation of the prosecutorial misconduct. The appeals court bought his phony argument and dismissed the appeal.

However, even under the new Trump attorney general, Bill Barr, nothing transpired. This is typical as my alma mater, which has become the Department of Injustice, traditionally circles the wagons for its own. This explains, in part, Blowhard Bill's (as I have nicknamed Barr) refusal to have prosecuted former FBI Director Jim Comey, former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former head of the DOJ crime task force Bruce Ohr, the former FBI special agents and "love birds" Stzruk and Page, and of course Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, over the Russian collusion caper.

In the face of all of this, I am sending to Punxsutawney Bill – another nickname I have given the AG, for his penchant to retreat into a dark hole like a groundhog and his striking physical similarity to the animal – the 58-page opinion of the 9th Circuit, which reads like an indictment of the prosecutors.

If Barr does not get his considerable rear in gear and take action against these DOJ lawyers, then Freedom Watch will empanel its citizens grand jury and have them indicted and then tried, convicted and sentenced.

The crimes against the Bundys that the Obama Justice Department perpetrated, and furthered at the department during the Trump years, must not be swept aside, if the nation is ever to have any semblance of a return to law and order. And, President Trump, above all, who has supported ranchers like the Bundys in the past, even if his rogue DOJ also tried to have them thrown in the slammer for life, should now demand the prosecution of the prosecutors. This is important if Trump, after his recent ill-advised commutation of the sentence of Roger Stone's prison sentence, is to have any credibility that he is the law-and-order president in taking on Joe Biden this fall.

