Cher wants to save Post Office by volunteering, but no one will help her

Cher's mission to save the Post Office isn't going as planned.

Over the last week, the pop star has been actively posting about the United States Postal Service, from its genesis by first postmaster general Benjamin Franklin in 1775 to its resource in the 2020 presidential election. Celebrities have been encouraging their U.S. citizen fanbase to vote by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 date to avoid coronavirus potentially spreading at polling places.

But with President Donald Trump's refusal to provide the $25 billion financial aid to the current USPS crisis, as delayed deliveries could present a major interference with mail-in ballots, people have been buying stamps and sending letters to loved ones to boost the system. But Cher has another hands-on approach she wanted to exercise.

