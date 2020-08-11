Chris Pratt publicly welcomes baby with Bible verses

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, welcomed their first child together and shared the news along with scriptures in an Instagram post on Monday.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier,” Pratt wrote on Instagram.

The “Jurassic World” star revealed that both mother and baby are doing great, adding, “We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”

