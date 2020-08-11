SECTIONS
Chris Pratt publicly welcomes baby with Bible verses

'Children are a heritage from the Lord'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 11, 2020 at 3:29pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, welcomed their first child together and shared the news along with scriptures in an Instagram post on Monday.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier,” Pratt wrote on Instagram.

The “Jurassic World” star revealed that both mother and baby are doing great, adding, “We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”

Read the full story ›

