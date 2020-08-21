How the church should confront the angry left

The left normally succeeds only by flying under the radar. This is made possible because big media covers for them, big tech uses them to achieve its own goals (although they pay well for that privilege), and big religion gives them a "Hail Mary" pass into oblivion.

The reason for the left's angry and sad condition is that it lacks creativity and the skills necessary to build things. Leftist "leaders" aren't leaders at all. They are charismatic figureheads who deny the truth and twist it into a lie. They rely on their bureaucratic contingent to keep on doing what it has always done, in the way it has always done it, secure in the hope that they can focus on accumulating more power to further advance their agenda.

The power of the state is the only power leftists crave. A great leader seeks to enable his or her followers, trusting that enough of them will succeed in the environment of freedom to exceed what he alone could accomplish. Leftists ignore the power and goodness of God and his impact on humanity. Instead, they worship that which destroys a nation from within, and they desire the power to force everyone else to become like them.

Even a modestly aware person today has to be looking at leftist Democratic cities burning, teachers unions fighting to keep schools closed (of course, teachers still get paid), health honchos lying about and banning effective pandemic treatments, closing down the economy, destroying family businesses, yet somehow finding time to order the police to ignore looting and mob violence so they can chase down maskless marauders and "crack down" on their victims using imaginary laws and illegal fines.

Hello! Only the legislature can create and pass laws and specify penalties for violations thereof. Only the courts can determine guilt or innocence. Separation of powers; see why the left hates our constitutional republic? The left always wants consolidation of powers – under their complete control.

Leftists, whether they be the one little tyrant who cheated his way into an election win, or a mighty Marxist army of professorial indoctrinees from the Ivy League of Educational Loan Fraud, all share one key trait. They believe that they alone have the only solution that will save humanity from its latest imminent crisis. Therefore, they must be obeyed, or we are all going to die! These beliefs persist, both among leftist leaders and leftist sheeple, despite the trail of tears and human destruction that always seems to follow in their wake. Their rallying cry is, "It's never been adequately tried!"

And for that, even the atheists should thank God! Woe unto any people or nation that decides to "adequately try" the American left's all-consuming ideology. All this has happened before. This is why history must be continuously revised, so that the shame of the left's nakedness in its grasp for power is not visible to the newest generation of admiring victims.

Will there be a peaceful transfer of power after this next election? Only if the left wins and the right decides they are willing to live in reeducation camps, give up their children into statist care, renounce God and give up the nation those before us purchased with their lives and sacred honor.

In the midst of all the chaos, no one knows what to do. Perhaps that is because in a very real sense, there is only one institution in America that has the power and authority to end the insanity in our midst. For the last 50 years this institution has been inwardly focused on church growth and programs for weekly attendees.

Now God is calling the church in America (and perhaps elsewhere) to a hard place. He wants His people to stand in the gap for a nation that doesn't even know how vile and sinful it has become. He wants the church to ask for forgiveness for the nation's sins against Him. Sins don't occur against other people; they are against God.

The second thing God wants at this moment is for His church to assert its authority over evil. If you don't understand what that means, then He probably is not calling you to do it. God gave us a Christian nation the first time around. We squandered it. One by one the dominoes fell. The final one takes us along with it, into the abyss.

Sometimes the oddest things have the biggest impact, so I leave you with the words I received the day before I wrote this column: "They need to be confronted with Creation."

In the past, people gazed up into the sky at night and wondered how everything, including themselves and the rest of humanity, got here. How we answer that question, individually and as a nation, ultimately determines how we treat other people and other nations.

That is definitely not a question the left wants you to ask. Is humanity a divine creation, or an accident of the cosmos? How the churches answer this question will determine our future.

