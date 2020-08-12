CNN: Harris ready 'if and when Biden decides to step aside'

Top CNN editor Chris Cillizza is full of praise for 77-year-old Joe Biden's choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate, but what did Cillizza mean when he said the California senator would be "ready to step in if and when Biden decides to step aside"?

Is he talking about Biden, if elected, choosing not to seek a second term?

Or is he, as a majority of likely voters indicated in a recent poll, assuming that, if elected, Biden likely wouldn't finish a first term?

In a column for CNN.com, Cillizza, an editor at large, wrote Biden's choice indicates he's confident of victory in November.

"What Biden did is make the pick that maximized his chances of continuing to make the race a straight referendum on Trump while also selecting someone, in Harris, whose resume suggests will be ready to step in if and when Biden decides to step aside."

Joe Biden made the pick that maximized his chances of continuing to make the race a straight referendum on Trump while also selecting someone whose resume suggests being ready to step in, if and when Biden decides to step aside.

Last week, a Rasmussen Reports poll indicated 59% of likely voters believe that if elected, Biden would not finish a four-year term in the White House.

Rasmussen found that even 49% of Democrats think it's likely Biden's vice president will become president in the next four years.

That compares to 73% of Republicans and 57% of voters not affiliated with either major party, Rasmussen said.

The poll prior to the selection of Harris also found 45% believe the vice presidential pick is "important" to their vote.

Sixty-one percent said Biden should address publicly the issue of his cognitive abilities.