College president's son drops out over 'racist' posts, school paper won't publish them

But the Marquette Wire has published another student's controversial social post

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 11, 2020 at 5:13pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The student newspaper at Marquette University is refusing to publish social media posts made by the son of the school’s president, even though the posts led the son to withdraw from the school.

The Marquette Wire, the student newspaper at the Catholic university in Marquette, reported Aug. 6 that Matt Lovell, the son of Marquette’s president Michael Lovell, “posted multiple racist and sexist posts to different meme accounts on Instagram.”

The posts included “derogatory statements about women and Black people” and were first published in 2017 and 2018, Lovell’s freshman year at Marquette.

