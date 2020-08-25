Congressional staffer demands 'complete destruction of white men'

A congressional staffer has gone to Twitter with a demand for the "complete destruction of white men."

The tweet later was deleted, perhaps because the staffer's boss is a "white man."

Here's the comment from Abhi Agarwal and a reaction to it:

This is the kind of demented language that passes for normal among the educated professional left activist and operative class. Also: Has Abhi ever met his boss? pic.twitter.com/7Zo8X6TGZt — Shant Mesrobian (@ShantMM) August 25, 2020

Agarwal works for Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., who is in a contested primary with a member of the Kennedy family.

Agarwal said, "I am once again asking for the utter and complete destruction of white men."

The tweet followed a controversy in Kansas, where Aaron Coleman, 19, defeated his district's incumbent in the Democratic primary.

Coleman recently admitted to using "revenge porn" and engaging in cyberbullying when he was in school, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Kansas Democrats disavowed him when the truth was revealed, but he's still on the ballot, having refused to drop out.

Markey is fighting Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., in his primary.

One Twitter user reacted to Agarwal: "This is the kind of demented language that passes for normal among the educated professional left activist and operative class. Also: Has Abhi ever met his boss?"