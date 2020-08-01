Cop sues citizens who claim he made 'white power' hand sign at city council meeting

(LAW & CRIME) A Cincinnati police officer has filed a lawsuit accusing several citizens of defamation. That’s according to a report from WKRC-TV.

The defendants publicly accused the officer of being prejudiced after he was allegedly depicted in photographs and video flashing the “OK” sign at a June city council meeting. The meeting had been called to address issues surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement and demonstrations.

The gesture has been associated with the “white power” movement since approximately 2017. A 4chan hoax about the symbol representing the letters “W” and “P” led several prominent white supremacist groups to actually adopt the gesture.

Read the full story ›