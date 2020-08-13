Is the coronavirus 'the worst virus in the history of medicine'?

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – San Diego City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell is expressing her frustration with local residents' resistance to outdoor mask-wearing and social distancing, even saying that the county sheriff should be arresting them.

"This is the worst virus in the history of medicine," Campbell, a physician, exclaimed in a Tuesday press conference on Ocean Beach, California.

But that claim isn't even close to being true, no matter how you slice it.

COVID-19 has been deadly. Estimates put worldwide deaths at nearly 745,000 and U.S. deaths at about 165,000 – numbers that will surely rise. The virus is very infectious, and it continues to spread in various places despite a patchwork of mask orders, social distancing rules, and business capacity restrictions. Even places such as New Zealand, where the government imposed severe lockdowns and initially saw transmission slow close to nil, are seeing modest rises.

