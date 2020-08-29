DCCC-backed congressional candidate asked 'Is it open season?' on killing Trump officials

(NATIONAL REVIEW) The Democratic challenger to Representative Brian Mast (R., Fla.) wondered if it was “open season” on Trump administration officials in a June social media post.

The race between Mast and Pam Keith for Florida’s 18th district is now considered a toss up by the Niskanen Center. The district has swung Republican since 2016, however Keith represents a first major challenge to Mast’s tenure.

Mast is a veteran of the Afghanistan War, where he lost both legs after a bomb exploded under him. Keith is herself a former judge in the Navy, and is an African American who has voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

