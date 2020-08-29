SECTIONS
DCCC-backed congressional candidate asked 'Is it open season?' on killing Trump officials

'Stop telling me that EVERY Trump supporter is not racist. YES THEY ARE!'

Published August 29, 2020 at 4:33pm
(NATIONAL REVIEW) The Democratic challenger to Representative Brian Mast (R., Fla.) wondered if it was “open season” on Trump administration officials in a June social media post.

The race between Mast and Pam Keith for Florida’s 18th district is now considered a toss up by the Niskanen Center. The district has swung Republican since 2016, however Keith represents a first major challenge to Mast’s tenure.

Mast is a veteran of the Afghanistan War, where he lost both legs after a bomb exploded under him. Keith is herself a former judge in the Navy, and is an African American who has voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

