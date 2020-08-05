Deepfakes are greatest AI-based crime threat across globe, study says

(STUDY FINDS) -- LONDON — “Deepfakes,” or doctored video or audio clips that appear to be real despite being altered or manipulated, are the biggest artificial intelligence-based crime threat in the world. That’s according to a study by researchers at University College London that ranks 20 different ways AI can be used for criminal purposes over the next 15 years.

Each threat was ranked based on the potential harm it could cause, its potential for monetary gain, how easily it can be used, and how difficult it would be to prevent.

Imagine a video spreads on social media showing President Trump announce he’s officially declaring war on another country. The video looks and sounds legitimate, but in reality it is not; it’s a deepfake. It isn’t hard to imagine the fear and uncertainty a video like that would produce within minutes of showing up on social media. Even if the White House sent out an official press release denouncing the video within 15 minutes of the deepfake trending on Twitter, much of the damage will have already been done.

