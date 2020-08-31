Democratic lies know no bounds

It's one thing to be an ideologue; it is another thing to be a pernicious liar, foolish to the point that you believe everything belched from your mouth is sacrosanct. It's another thing to be such a fool of narcissism that you think everyone else believes whatever you say, simply because you said it. That, however, is the mindset of Democrats.

The news media aired around the clock programming of Obama doing everything but lifting his skirt as he curtsied and bowed low to terrorist dictators. The Obama media praised his condemnation of America in 2019, when he told a gathering of globalists in Europe "Europe was better than the United States." (See: "Obama Insults America On Foreign Soil And It Is Worse than Ever," Carmine Sabia, The Federalist Papers, April 7, 2019.)

In Strasbourg, Germany, Obama condemned America as arrogant. A speech the Heritage Foundation called "one of the most damaging, if not the most damaging speech by a U.S. president on foreign soil in modern times." (See: "Worst Than Jimmy Carter," Nile Gardiner, Ph.D. The Heritage Foundation, April 30, 2009.)

Obama is responsible for homosexuality introduced in grades K-5. He is responsible for putting our wives, our daughters, our mothers, at risk because of his edicts ordering women's bathrooms and shower facilities be open to any man who claimed to be a woman and vice versa. This proved to provide government-protected hunting grounds for the lowest forms of humanity.

As I have said before: "Even by the low standards of his [i.e., Obama's] presidential predecessors, his narcissistic, contumacious arrogance is unequalled. Using Obama as the bar, Nero would have to be elevated to sainthood." (See: "Nero In The White House," Sept. 26, 2011.)

Thankfully Obama is no longer in office; but his co-commander in deconstruction of America, Joe Biden, wants us to believe that he can lead America forward better than President Trump.

My question is: based upon what evidence? Biden has a nearly 50-year record of unprecedented failure on every quantifiable level. This is not hyperbolism; it is cold facts, and there are video records of Biden in his own words that stand as monuments to his incompetence and corruption.

Biden is non compos mentis. He is clearly of an unsound mind.

But Democrats and their lap-dog media propaganda machine against all evidence to the contrary want sane people to believe: a) Biden is competent to handle the rigors of the presidency; and b) none dare question their veracity.

Furthermore, they want us to believe President Trump's first term has been a complete failure. Democrats clearly have applied the same principals regarding the definition of truth that they apply to the history of their party.

It's one thing to be a congenital pathological liar spawned from the "Father of lies." Speaking to liars in high places, Christ Jesus said: "Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it." (See: John 8:44 KJV.)

Christ Jesus was speaking directly to the corrupt entities holding positions of high power and great authority; but that certainly doesn't rule out those in every political construct today, from Karl Rove, John Kasich, Chris Wallace, Mitt Romney et al. to Democrats nearly in toto.

In fact using the words the late John F. Kennedy used to attack Republicans, I say of Democrats: "They [Democrats] follow the Hitler line – no matter how big the lie; repeat it often enough and the masses will regard it as truth."

Directing the blame the late Kennedy had for Republicans back in the faces of Democrats today I point out: In parts of the past 12 years, America has been under Democratic control of both sides of Congress and the Oval Office, and currently the House side of Congress. They've controlled the judicial system for as long as I can remember. Yet, during this time there is nothing they can offer that would lead any person of integrity to believe the promises of Democrats will be fulfilled in the future.

In fact, the only promise Obama actually kept was his promise to fundamentally transform America. Because we all remember "If you like your doctor," you can keep him, and your premiums will not increase. Those lies parallel the dishonesty of Bill Clinton when he stared in the camera and claimed he hadn't had sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky.

Truth telling isn't about presenting news programming in a way that is balanced or that presents the news in the construct of politically correct fairness. Factual reporting is straightforward and more often than not leads to public embarrassment and humiliation for the person(s) exposed for wrongdoing.

But, somehow that doesn't apply to Democrats. Hillary Clinton screamed like a skanky old banshee exuding a musky smell of perspiration and stale-urine body odor: "What difference does it make" – and the pathetic sycophants on hostile news programs saw nothing wrong. After all, it was only Ambassador Christopher Stevens, Tyrone Woods, Sean Smith and Glen Doherty. Just four Americans she and Obama sentenced to death because of their tacit refusal to provide lifesaving assistance.

Hillary, Obama and Susan Rice blamed the 2011 murderous terror attack on a movie – thus tangentially affixing blame on America. Obama, with the assistance and allegiance of then-Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio, lied about Eric Holder and also Obama's illegal gunrunning operation called Fast and Furious.

But, as President Trump has said, if he "walked on water, the headlines would read Trump can't swim."

Whether or not you like President Trump's at times gruffness and/or his in-your-face leadership style; his record in three and a half years is nearly without equal. I can understand that upsetting lying Democrats, but sane people of integrity, regardless of party, are not fooled by lies.

