Is this why Democrats nuked Nagasaki 75 years ago?

Leftist radicals have done far more in 2020 than loot stores and tear down statues to destroy capitalism and, in Orwellian fashion, re-write American history.

They also ferociously attack traditional religion, aiming to replace it with their own pagan Marxist pseudo-religion. Statues of Jesus and Mary have been beheaded. In Portland, leftists created a bonfire of Holy Bibles, the kind of book burning done by socialist Nazi brownshirts.

Statues of St. Junipero Serra, founder of California's missions, were toppled. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demands removal of a statue of Father Damien, who died serving lepers on Hawaii's Molokai, because he represents "white supremacy."

Leftists have attacked churches across America, including arson against St. John's Church near the White House.

In New York City, radicals desecrated St. Patrick's Cathedral. Even more evil is Gotham's Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio – who honeymooned in Havana and quotes Karl Marx. De Blasio threatened to close "permanently" any church or synagogue that disobeys his COVID-19 shutdown order. California Gov. Gavin Newsom banned singing in church, but not violent protesters spitting in police officers' faces.

Such anti-Judeo-Christian hatred emerged during the French Revolution when, Hillsdale College's Krystina Skurk writes, "three bishops and more than 200 priests were murdered by mobs."

Like today's violent neo-Marxists, French utopians advocated a human-made "Heaven on Earth." Instead, "Church property was nationalized, tithing was outlawed, church authorities were made employees of the state," writes Skurk, "and 30,000 priests were exiled."

"Men will never be free," wrote French Enlightenment philosopher Denis Diderot, "until the last king is strangled with the entrails of the last priest." Such thinking "justified" what revolutionary leader Robespierre called "terror, without which virtue would be impotent." The king, and then Robespierre, lost their heads to this Terror.

Anti-Judeo-Christian hatred and violence have infected leftist minds ever since. Such violence happened 75 years ago – Aug. 9, 1945 – when President Harry Truman unleashed the second atomic bomb, on the Japanese city of Nagasaki.

Nagasaki had little military, but vast cultural and religious, significance. Nagasaki had been Japan's only port open to foreign ships and influence. It is the setting of Puccini's opera "Madame Butterfly," a star-crossed romance between a Japanese woman and an American sailor.

Nagasaki was home to Japan's only Roman Catholic cathedral. The carefully aimed plutonium bomb "Fat Man" detonated within a quarter-mile of that cathedral.

Thousands of Japan's secret Christians went to Nagasaki, believing that Christian America would never destroy Japan's most "Christian" city. More Japanese Christians died in that atomic blast than during centuries of Japan's persecution of Christians.

They did not know that the leftist Democratic ruling elite in 1945 Washington, D.C., as now, were anti-Christian.

As red diaper baby Carl Bernstein – the Richard Nixon-destroying journalist of Woodward and Bernstein fame – confirms in his 1989 book "Loyalties: A Son's Memoir," his own parents were among "thousands" of atheist Communist Party members who poured into Washington to take over America's government during President Franklin D. Roosevelt's far-left New Deal.

Who targeted Nagasaki at the last moment? This is uncertain, although pro-New Deal historians claim that FDR's globalist token-Republican Secretary of War Henry Stimson crossed out the original target, Kyoto.

Godless New Deal leftists had both opportunity and motive to destroy this center of Christian influence in Japan. If Nagasaki and its faithful survived, Japan might have become more Christian, closer to America, and stronger foes of global communism.

The left fears Christianity. China's Marxist dictator Xi Jinping has been viciously attacking this alternative to leftist ideology – especially since China's Christian population surpassed that of the Chinese Communist Party.

Chinese Communists are waging chemical warfare in a new Opium War against the U.S. with fentanyl, an opiate that kills 60,000 Americans annually, more than died in combat during the entire Vietnam War.

China may be arming the Antifa Marxists bringing French Revolutionary terror to Democrat-run cities under cover of "peaceful" protests over George Floyd, whose tragic death was probably caused by a breath-stopping illicit Chinese fentanyl overdose before any police knee touched him.

China's Communists are also waging biological warfare against Americans and our economy with coronavirus, either natural or weaponized. Democrats are using this as a pretext to impose totalitarian power, win the 2020 elections and kill both our free-market economy and religion.

But Aug. 10-12, the heavens proclaim the glory of God in the annual Perseid meteor shower peak as Earth splashes through a river of stardust left by ancient comet Swift-Tuttle, whose orbit crosses our own.

