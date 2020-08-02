'Disgusting': Dunkin' employee arrested when trooper finds this in his coffee

(FOX NEWS) -- A former Dunkin’ Donuts employee in Chicago was arrested last week after a trooper found “a large, thick piece of mucus” floating inside his cup of black coffee, Illinois State Police said.

An Illinois State Police District Chicago trooper purchased a large cup of black coffee from the Dunkin’ Donuts shop at 6738 West Archer Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night. Because the coffee was “extremely hot,” he removed the lid to cool it down when he observed “a large, thick piece of mucus, which was later confirmed to be saliva, floating inside it,” Illinois State Police said in a press release.

Vincent J. Sessler, a 25-year-old employee working at the Dunkin’ at the time of the incident, was arrested before 1 p.m. on Friday. He was charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, and battery to a peace officer. He remained in custody at the Chicago Police Department 8th District as of Saturday.

