Disillusioned James Murdoch steps down from News Corp board

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) James Murdoch sensationally quit the board of his family's News Corporation media empire following a series of behind-the-scenes rows over the company's political stance – especially on climate change.

James, a father-of-three who is regarded as 'the liberal of the Murdoch family', cited editorial disagreements in his bombshell resignation letter, which ran to just two paragraphs.

In it, he wrote: 'My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company's news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.'

The 47-year-old, who has held senior positions in several of his father's companies, was once seen as the favourite to take over News Corporation.

