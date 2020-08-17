DNI: Biggest election threat comes from China's anti-Trump meddling

If President Trump is reelected there is expected to be "a continuation of policies" that some think are "anti-China."

And that's why China is America's biggest threat as the 2020 elections approach, according to Director of National Intelligence Dan Ratcliffe.

"China is concerned that President Trump’s reelection would lead to a continuation of policies that they perceive to be 'anti-China,'" Ratcliffe said during an interview on Fox's "America's Newsroom."

He said the intelligence community has briefed "hundreds of members of Congress" on concerns about China and that nation's increased efforts "to impact the U.S. policy climate in its favor."

TRENDING: The Democrats' coming Nov. 4 riots

Ratcliff said China is a "greater national security threat" than any other nation.

Election interference, of course, was made into an issue by the Obama administration's now debunked claims of the 2016 Trump campaign colluding with Russia. While there's no doubt Russia interfered, FBI special counsel Robert Mueller didn't find that the Trump campaign participated in any way.

Trump administration officials have warned of further interference, and they have identified China as the most significant concern.

They also have cited the possible threats from Iran.

Is China a major election threat to President Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"China poses a greater national security threat to the U.S. than any other nation – economically, militarily and technologically. That includes threats of election influence and interference," Ratcliffe told Fox News in a statement.

Officials confirmed China is "seen to be seeking a Trump loss in November," the report said.

"Yet congressional Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who ever since 2016 have issued dire warnings about Russian meddling, have not been quite so vocal about China’s potential to interfere in the 2020 election," Fox continued.

In fact, Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed just last week that the threats are "not equivalent" and said the intel community needs to focus more on Moscow.

But Ratcliffe told Fox the threat from China is actually significant, and he is "committing the IC resources needed to fully understand the threat posed by China and provide U.S. policymakers with the best intelligence to counter China’s broad and deep malign activities."

The report said China's cyber efforts relating to the election are "anti-Trump administration and largely include fake social media accounts to amplify certain anti-American beliefs."

Reports have revealed that social media accounts from a pro-Chinese spam network, called Spamouflage Dragon, have been posting videos attacking Trump, in English, for months now.

Some of the anti-Trump messaging is related to the coronavirus pandemic and racial justice protests across the U.S., the report said.

Recently, Bill Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said other nations are, in fact, trying to influence the U.S. election, and said Iran wants to undermine Trump, too.

Russia, the report said, is working to discount Joe Biden.

Regarding China, the report said the Communist regime wants Trump to "not win reelection."

"Although China will continue to weigh the risks and benefits of aggressive action, its public rhetoric over the past few months has grown increasingly critical of the current administration’s COVID-19 response, closure of China’s Houston consulate, and actions on other issues," Evanina's report said.

Also, FBI Director Christopher Wray said China clearly has been trying to push the U.S. to a more "pro-China" direction.