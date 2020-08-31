SECTIONS
Dow closes more than 200 lower but still notches best August since 1984

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America, Wells Fargo all down more than 2%

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2020 at 4:56pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks were mixed on Monday as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up their best August performances since the 1980s.

The Dow slid 223.82 points, or 0.8%, to 28,430.05 and the S&P 500 dipped 0.2% to close at 3,500.31. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 0.7% gain and ended the day at 11,775.46.

Declines in bank stocks pressured both the Dow and S&P 500. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo were all down more than 2%, following Treasury yields lower. Yields fell after Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said rates won’t go up just because unemployment goes down.

