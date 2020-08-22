'As easy as going to Starbucks' - Dr. Birx says in-person voting safe in November

(ZERO HEDGE) "If you go into Starbucks in the middle of Texas and Alabama and Mississippi that have very high case rates, then I can't say that it would be different waiting in line in the polls," Dr. Deborah Birx, a key member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, told CBN News' David Brody.

During the interview, Birx said she's traveled across Sun Belt states to visit as many Starbucks coffee shops as she could find, which was an attempt to see if average Americans were wearing masks and socially distancing. Her experiences at the coffee shops, in states with high COVID-19 cases and deaths, led her to believe the country is more than ready to go to polls in November.

"Well, I can tell you it has been safe for me to go to Starbucks and pick up my order," Birx told Brody, advising masks and social distancing measures would need to be enforced at polling stations.

