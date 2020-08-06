Could these evangelical Democrats change the party?

(POLITICO) -- When Hillary Scholten decided to leave her job as a civil rights attorney to run for Congress, there was no question what her party affiliation would be. She had been a policy adviser in Barack Obama’s Department of Justice, quit in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and has long been a registered Democrat.

After moving back to her home state of Michigan, she called up a local party strategist to discuss running. The two met for coffee and the strategist seemed impressed. Scholten had started her career fighting against housing discrimination on behalf of people living with HIV/AIDS, many of whom identified as LGBTQ. Later, she worked as an immigrant rights attorney at a local legal aid center. Her credentials on the progressive wing of the party were deep.

The conversation took a turn, however, when Scholten started talking about her faith. She’s an evangelical Christian, and it was clear the strategist saw her overt Christianity as off-brand for a Democrat.

