Evangelical leaders denounce QAnon as 'political cult,' 'satanic movement'

'Christianity has nothing to do with the secret truth. It has everything to do with a public Gospel'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2020 at 9:01pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) Some Christian leaders, including a couple of prominent conservative evangelicals, have denounced the conspiracy theory movement gaining traction in conservative circles known as QAnon.

Created by an anonymous online figure in 2017, QAnon claims that President Donald Trump is in a war with a “Deep State” government, battling entities like elitist pedophile rings and satanism.

The conspiracy alleges that a Satan-worshipping "deep state" faction that includes A-list celebrities is working to defeat Trump and engage in child sex abuse.

