Facebook permanently bans reporter retweeted by Trump

Mass purge of conservative accounts

WND News Services
Published August 21, 2020 at 4:15pm
(NATIONAL FILE) Facebook has permanently banned Big League Politics reporter Shane Trejo from the platform after announcing a mass purge of pro-Trump Twitter accounts.

“It said ‘Your Account Has Been Disabled’,” Trejo wrote in an exclusive statement to the National File after he discovered he had been banned from the platform. “No reason.”

Trejo, who had previously also contributed to the Western Journal and the One America News Network (OANN), added that he had submitted an appeal to the decision.

